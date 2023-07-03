Senate resumes plenary July 4

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate is to resume sitting on Tuesday after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as the upper chamber resumes, majority and minority leaders are expected to emerge.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), with the largest number of members, is expected to produce the majority leader, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce the minority leader.

NAN reports that while APC has 59 senators; PDP has 36; Labour Party (LP) eight; Social Democratic Party (SDP) two; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two; Young Peoples Party (YPP) one and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one.

This shows that seven political parties make up the membership of the 10th Senate, with 50 as opposition members.

The ruling APC and the minority caucus are also expected to fill the vacant eight principal positions.

While APC is expected to produce the majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip, the four…