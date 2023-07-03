Stakeholders seek improved funding of Nigeria’s education sector

By Yetunde Fatungase

As part of the moves toward repositioning Nigeria’s education system, stakeholders have urged governments at all levels to commit sufficient resources to the sector for the overall good of the country.

The stakeholders made the call on Sunday at the unveiling of the renovated school library of Egba Owode Grammar School executed by members of 1977/1982 set.

They were unanimous in their submissions that the challenge of brain drain had been on the increase since the requisite facilities to work with in schools were not in place, hence the need for government to act quickly.

Vice-Chairman, Obafemi Owode Local Government, Hon. Titus Babatunde, noted that most schools did not have the requisite infrastructure to leverage.

Babatunde, who is also an alumnus of the school, noted that the project had become imperative, as it would further boost educational development in the school.

“If you look around the country, you’ll find out that there has…