Agenda for new security chiefs

By Kayode Adebiyi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

One of the greatest challenges the administration of President Bola Tinubu faces is in the area of insecurity.

And the burden of tackling Tinubu’s inherited security challenge is not made lighter by Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution – Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Section 14 (1) (b) states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

Unfortunately, the task of providing security for the citizenry by the new administration is both complex and enormous.

This is against the background of the decade-long insurgency in the Northeast, kidnapping for ransom and other security concerns in various parts of the country.

Although some level of sanity has been restored in the Northeast, security experts say it is not yet Uhuru.

In the Southeast the secturity situation does not help matters because it has been…