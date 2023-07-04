Bamidele emerges leader of 10th senate

By Naomi Sharang

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) as majority leader of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio made the announcement at 11. 29 a.m. on Tuesday at plenary after commencement of proceedings from the Eid-El Kabir break.

Akpabio also announced Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) as the Chief Whip; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), as the Deputy Leader and Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) as Deputy Chief Whip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate had adjourned sitting on June 14 for Eid-El Kabir

Akpabio said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate after consultations has emerged with their leadership which will be the fulcrum of commencing other businesses of the chamber.

” I’m happy to announce that by consensus the Senate Leader is Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele will be the Majority Leader.

” Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) will be the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), by…