EU, Yiaga Africa urges young parliamentarians to deepen democracy

By Angela Atabo

The European Union and Yiaga Africa have urged young parliamentarians not to forget their constituents, but promote good governance and deepen democracy as they assume office.

They gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, during the Convergence 5.0 conference with the theme “Leadership, Power and Politics”, organised by Yiaga Africa in collaboration with Young Parliamentarians Forum, with support from EU.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, said that young people represent a key actor for change and development, but inequality pushes them into political apathy.

Isopi, represented by the Deputy Head of the EU to Nigeria, Alexandre Borges-Gomes, said that the inclusion of young people in the electoral process and as political representatives was only fair and also good for development.

“The passage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run law is a step in the right direction, however, it has not translated into a quantitative increase…