FG rejects EU-EOM report on 2023 elections

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Federal Government has rejected the European Union Elections Observation Mission (EU-EOM) report on the 2023 general elections in the country.

The government described it as a reflection of a plan to discredit the election, especially the presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, on Sunday in Abuja.

“Sometimes in May, we alerted the nation, through a press statement, to the plan by a continental multi-lateral institution to discredit the 2023 general elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The main target was the presidential election, clearly and fairly won by the then candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While we did not mention the name of the organisation in the said statement, we made it abundantly clear to Nigerians how this foreign…