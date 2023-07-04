Forge NYSC certificate risk jail term – Official

By Folasade Akpan

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says forgers of its discharge or exemption certificates risk jail term, option of fine or both as penalties.

The Director, Legal Services, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim said this on Monday in Abuja during the 2023 Legal Officers’ Capacity Building Training.

The theme of training exercise is “The Role of the Legal Officer in the Defence of the Public Service in Nigeria”.

According to Ibrahim, the NYSC Act contains all the infractions that people should know about.

“The infractions are many, like forging the NYSC certificates.

“Also, persons that are supposed to go for youth service as specified in the Act are not coming for youth service while those that are supposed to come for service will do but will not complete it and abscond.

“Therefore, the Act itself has specified what is to be done in respect to these instances”.

Ibrahim also said some attend the orientation camps with forged documents and when such…