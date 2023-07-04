Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

By Edith Nwapi

The absence of a witness on Monday, stalled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from opening its case in the petition filed by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and his party.

LP and Obi are challeging the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When the petition was called, lead counsel to the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, told the court that the first defendant has three days to defend the outcome of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

He informed the court that the electoral body has three witnesses to present in its case and regretted that the witness slated to give evidence on Monday was not in court and asked for an adjournment until Tuesday for INEC to open its case.

Other respondents are Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC.

He asked for an adjournment for INEC to open its case in the joint petition by Obi and his party against Tinubu’s…