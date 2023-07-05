APC forum urges NASS to wade into Nasarawa crisis

By Naomi Sharang

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum on Wednesday urged the National Assembly to wade into the crisis rocking the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Convener of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Shaibu, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 8, the leadership crisis rocking the state assembly took another dimension as the 13 factional members during plenary passed a resolution suspending 10 other factional members.

The two factional speakers are: Ibrahim Balarabe and Daniel Ogazi.

Shaibu appealed to the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene over the crisis and “take over the leadership of the state assembly pending the resolution of the crisis.

“Otherwise, citizens will have no option than to embark on citizens actions to restore democracy in the state.”

He expressed worry over what he described as “impunity and lawlessness in the…