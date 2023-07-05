Ex-health minister urges stakeholders to set up early cancer diagnosis framework

By Folasade Akpan

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has urged government and other stakeholders to set up framework to encourage early diagnosis and access to affordable treatment and management of cancer.

He made the call at the official unveiling of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) and the Technical Working Group and Oncology Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NICRAT, which was established under the NICRAT Act of 2017 is charged with the responsibility of providing national leadership in cancer research, treatment and control, among other things.

Adewole, therefore, said early diagnosis, affordable treatment and management of the disease is essential because late presentation is one of the leading cause of cancer deaths in the country.

He added that “data has also shown that the cost of cancer treatment and management is not in sync with the income of most Nigerians…