FCTA signs standard operating procedures on citizens-centred governance

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday, signed a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), towards building an effective, accountable, and citizens-centred governance.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said during the signing ceremony in Abuja, that the move was also to improve the quality of service delivery in the FCT.

Adesola explained that the SOPs provide a framework for FCTA Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs), to operate in a consistent manner and ensure that services were delivered promptly, uniformly, and with professionalism”.

According to him, the implementation of the SOPs, which will commence in January 2024, is a demonstration of the FCTA’s commitment to reforms that will transform the Administration for better services.

“Putting this document together reflects the FCTA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance that will serve the people with dignity and integrity.

“As…