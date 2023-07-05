King Charles III unveils initiative to reduce unemployment in Nigeria

By Oluwafunke Ishola

His Majesty, King Charles III of England, has set up an initiative to tackle unemployment, bridge skills gap and enhance employability of Nigerian youths.

This was disclosed during the Prince’s Trust International (PTI) Recruitment Fair on Tuesday in Lagos.

The fair was done in collaboration with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and Field of Skills and Dreams (FSD).

Mr Will Straw, the Chief Executive Officer, PTI, said that job scarcity was a global challenge and not peculiar to Nigeria.

Straw noted that Nigerian youths are faced with the issues of skills, jobs and experience gaps.

“Over 10 million Nigerian children are out of school.

“Many more leave school early to start earning; among those who complete their schooling, many can leave education without the skills needed to enter the workforce.

“And with far more job seekers than formal jobs, most young people in Nigeria have to work in the informal sector,…