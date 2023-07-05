Military Pensions Board pays 3rd tranche of debarment allowance

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) on Tuesday announced the payment of third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees and next-of-kins of deceased pensioners.

Chairman of the board, Rear Adm. Saburi Lawal, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Lawal said payment of the third tranche, represented the third quarterly payment of the SDA for the year 2023.

He said it was in fulfillment of the pledge made by the board after the payment of the first and second tranches, that payment of subsequent tranches would be effected promptly, once funds were made available by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

According to him, payment of the third tranche was to the military pensioners who were active on the board’s data base, as at Nov. 9, 2017.

He said the payment of the SDA was to give effect to the presidential approval for extension of the payment of the SDA to military pensioners and…