Ndiomu stabilises Presidential Amnesty Programme – Aide

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), says its Interim Administrator, Retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, has stabilised the operations of the programme by clearing all inherited debts through tactical financial models.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the PAP Special Assistant on Media, Mr Freston Akpor.

Akpor stated that when Ndiomu assumed office in September, he inherited several liabilities ranging from unpaid scholarship awards, uncompleted vocational training centres, non-formal education programmes and other challenges.

“The media spaces in Nigeria have evolved, and are considered critical tools to announce the efforts of the PAP in changing the socio-economic narrative of the Niger Delta region

“So far, he (Ndiomu) has sanitised and stabilised the operations of the PAP,” media aide said.

According to him, since Ndiomu came on board, he has strategically cleared all inherited debts…