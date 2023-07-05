Opposition senators indifferent to emergence of new minority leadership

By Naomi Sharang

Some opposition senators say they are indifferent to the emergence of the Principal Officers of the Minority Caucus of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau) was named as the Senate Minority Leader, while Sen. Oyewumi Olalere (PDP-Osun) was named as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also Sen. Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) was named as the Minority Whip, while Sen. Rufai Hanga (NNPP-Kano) was named as the Deputy Minority Whip by the Senate leadership.

Sen. Garba Maidoki (PDP-Kebbi) questioned the criteria used in electing the leadership.

“I cannot imagine as a senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria of a minority party and a minority leader has emerged without even sending me a message that I am seeking for your vote or concurrence.

“What type of party are we having in PDP. We have 36 out of the 50 senators that are in the minority caucus and then we cannot even come together and agree who should lead us.

“I have…