Senate to constitute special, standing committees before July ending — Bamidele

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate will constitute special and standing committees before end of this month, this is according to the new Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele.

The senate leader said this while briefing newsmen after his emergence as the majority leader of the 10th Senate on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bamidele said that with the emergence of the majority and minority caucuses which make up the principal officers, they would hit the ground running.

According to him, “Before long, during the month of July, we will have all the committees; special and standing committees properly constituted.

“For us, the next task is to ensure we hit the ground running so that from tomorrow, we are able to take steps that will show that we have a clear understanding of what is to be done.

“The first task ahead of us is to constitute special committees of the 10th Senate. Our rules make provision for six special committees.

“This is so that every senator can…