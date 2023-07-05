SGF urges ex-ministerial aids to work for Tinubu’s success

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume,

By Collins Yakubu–Hammer

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has called on Ministerial Special and Technical Assistants in the immediate past administration to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

Akume called for the support of Tinubu by the former staff of President Muhammadu Buhari so enable him succeed in the socioeconomic and political development of Nigeria.

Akume made the appeal when the ex-ministerial aides, under the aegis of the Network of former Ministerial Aides (NETMA), paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, Tinubu means well for this country, adding that he is a committed leader who is completely detribalised and committed to the peace and development of the country.

“President Tinubu is very passionate about creating a new path to the greatness of Nigeria through the faithful…