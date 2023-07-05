Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has assured genuine local and foreign investors of his administration’s commitment to providing conducive environment.

Mr Julius Rone, Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Ltd, made this known after a meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that investors from France and Japan pledged to invest five billion dollars in the floating Liquified Natural Gas sector during a meeting with the president.

Rone said that the president also directed them to prioritise the project which is expected to generate no fewer than 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He said that the investors from Technip Energies of France and JGC Corporation of Japan, were also directed to report any challenge to the president in the course of implemention.

Rone added that the two companies would invest about five billion U.S dollars in the floating energies in collaboration with the NNPC Ltd, while the…