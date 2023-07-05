Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who passed on last Saturday in Lagos.

Ajose-Adeogun, who died at the age of 96 was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed Military Administration and served in the position till 1979.

Tinubu described the former minister and notable businessman as an eminent statesman for his contributions to national development.

He said that the country and the people of Lagos State where he held an important traditional title, owe the deceased a debt of gratitude for his meritorious service.

“I join the family, children, associates and Lagos State Government in mourning the death of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, an illustrious son of Lagos, who served our country excellently as the first Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

“Over 40 years after he served as a member of the…