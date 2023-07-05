Why theological education is important to society — Pastor Adeboye

By Victor Adeoti

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCCG), says theological education is very vital in correcting heresies and wrong doctrines in the society.

Adeboye said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of new administrative building and chapel of RCCG Bible College main campus, Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun.

Represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, National Overseer Emeritus, RCCG, Adeboye said theological education was necessary to guild and train up and coming pastors against wrong doctrine.

“Theological education, such as ours is very vital to our society, especially in this end time when there is a lot of heresies and wrong doctrines in our society.

“This happens when the up and coming pastors, who have no mentor will just climb the pulpit and say so many wrong things.

“And because of the charisma and youthful exuberance, many will continue to follow them, but school like this can be used to guild…