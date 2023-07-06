Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism- COAS

By Suleiman Shehu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says Nigerian Army under his watch will stamp out oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the country’s Niger-Delta region.

Lagbaja gave this assurance during an interactive session with media executives on Wednesday in Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

“The Army will focus on the situation in the Niger-Delta region, just as it will not also lose focus on what is happening in other parts of the country in line with the mandate of the current government,” he said.

Lagbaja said this was necessary since most of the country’s oil and gas infrastructure are in the South-South region, pointing out that 90 percent of Nigeria’s revenue are from the sector.

He expressed concern that pipelines’ vandalisation and oil theft in the Niger-Delta region have affected the country’s revenue generation, stating that urgent steps must be taken to curb the…