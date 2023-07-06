FCT unity football championship kicks-off July 8

By Joseph Edeh

The FCT Unity Football Championship will kick-off on July 8 across the six area councils of the territory, with the grand finale scheduled to hold on July 29 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

MOO Mohammed, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), of the Adedoyin Benjamins-Laniyi (ABL) Unity Championship 2023, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the championship would be used to discover young talents who would be nurtured and sent to clubs abroad to ply their trade.

Mohammed said that 12 teams, two each would be drawn from the six Area Councils of the FCT to compete at the second stage of the championship to be hosted in AMAC.

He said that there would be a scouting team that would be on ground at the quarter, semi-final and final to scout for the best legs in the tournament.

In a remark, Benjamins-Laniyi, the initiator of the Championship, said that it was a privilege to convene a football tournament in Abuja.

“It is my privilege to…