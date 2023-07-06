Lagbaja: We are using modern equipment to fight insurgency

By Suleiman Shehu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army is relying on modern equipment in its fight against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other crimes.

Lagbaja said this in Ibadan during an interactive session with media executives as part of activities to mark the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160 Anniversary of Nigerian Army.

“We no longer rely on 1970 or 1980 equipment to fight the battle of 2023.

“The Nigerian Army has procured various modern equipment and also has internally built ones.

“We have adequate equipment to ensure troops are ready to perform their task and tackle those challenges confronting Nigeria in 2023.

“We have asked Research and Development to build some of those equipment we used to import from abroad; if you go to our command in Kaduna, you will see what the mechanical engineers are doing.

“They are building vehicles; very soon we may be exporting some to neighbouring…