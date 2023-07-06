NGE mourns NewsDirect publisher Ibiyemi

By Grace Alegba

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says it is saddened and shocked by the passing of Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group and one of the guild’s committed members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibiyemi, 56, died on Tuesday at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun , where he was undergoing treatment.

In statement jointly signed on Wednesday by NGE President, Mr Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all editors in Nigeria described the late publisher as a committed member of the guild.

The NGE said the deceased made his mark in journalism as a reporter, business editor, editor and publisher.

“Even when Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sick bed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism.

“He wanted to know from his colleagues, the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial…