PAPSS, 5 African multinational banking groups sign MOUs on new Settlement Model

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS,) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with five African multinational commercial banking groups for seamless cross-border trade payments.

The groups include Standard Bank Group, Access Bank Group, Ecobank Group, KCB Group, and UBA Group.

These significant partnerships aim to revolutionise the settlement of cross-border transactions across Africa, leveraging on the vast network of subsidiaries and representative offices across major economic centres across Africa.

These MOUs were signed on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the opening ceremony of Afreximbank’s 30th Anniversary Celebrations and 30th Annual Meetings held in Accra, Ghana, a statement by Brandcomms Agency said.

It was in the presence of Heads of State and Prime Ministers from Africa and the Caribbean, Heads of continental policy and governance institutions as well as international institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria…