Plan International Nigeria unveils panel for change 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Plan International, Nigeria, has unveiled a 16-member Youth Advisory Panel (YAP), to create the change agenda of the nation.

The Country Director, Plan International, Nigeria, Mr Charles Usie, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at the inauguration of the panel.

Usie said that the panel would engage Plan International Nigeria in co-creating decision making, policy development and projects implementation.

According to him, in the last six months, Plan International Nigeria has been in the process of establishing YAP with the overall objective of engendering inclusion and participation of youths and girls in decision making process.

”Plan International as a global organisation has renewed its mandate globally and what that mandate means is that girls and young people have become the centre of what we do.

”If we want young people and girls to be at the centre, we need to bring them into our everyday operation in meaningful ways…