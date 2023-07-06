Poor Services: NAHCON constitutes 8-man review committee

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has set up an eight-man Committee to review the services offered to Nigerian pilgrims at the Masha’ir (Muna and Arafat) during the recently concluded 2023 hajj ritual.

Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, Deputy Director of Information, NAHCON and Publication,made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Makkah.

He said the committee was expected to come up with a recommendation and position paper.

Ubandawaki said that the decision to constitute the committee was part of the resolution adopted at the end of a meeting between NAHCON, States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Tour Operators in Makkah.

He said that the meeting was attended by the Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of the boards, as well as leaders of the Hajj delegations, the Armed Forces and members of Private Tour Operators.

Ubandawaki stated that the committee was inaugurated by the Commissioner in charge of Policy Personnel,…