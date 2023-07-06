Vitafoam, I-Create Club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Vitafoam, a prominent foam manufacturing company, has partnered I-Create Club to award six exceptional primary school pupils for their outstanding achievements in a creative competition.

Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, the Group Managing Director, Vitafoam, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adeniyi said the competition was to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and unleash the creative potential of young minds.

He commended I-Create Club team for their initiative in promoting sportsmanship among young individuals.

Adeniyi said Vitafoam’s belief in fostering the holistic development of young minds led to the partnership to serve as the perfect platform for children to showcase their skills, creativity, and sportsmanship.

“Competitions like these impart valuable life lessons beyond the classroom, cultivating discipline and resilience, which are essential qualities for success.

“We encourage all participants to give their best and treasure this…