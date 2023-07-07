Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

By Sumaila Ogbaje

National Security Assessment Group (NSAG), a civil society group, have commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its continuous commitment to the welfare of military retirees and Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased personnel.

The group made the commendation in a statement by its President, Mr Abiodun Idowu, on Friday in Abuja.

Idowu said that welfare was one of the motivating factors that would ginger troops to go all out against the enemies of the country.

Hs said their position was sequel to recent payment of the third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/NOKs of deceased personnel by the Military Pensions Board (MPB).

According to him, at this critical time when troops are engaged in various military operations across the country, the constant payment of SDA is a reminder that their sacrifices for the country will not be in vain.

The group expressed confidence that welfare of military…