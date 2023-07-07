Market leaders task LASG, others on peaceful coexistence

By Yunus Yusuf

Market Leaders and Traders Associaton of Nigeria (MALETAN) Lagos State chapter, has called on the Lagos State Government, concerned persons and groups to address the challenges affecting peaceful coexistence in the state.

It also said that it was necesssary to address some identified anomalies within the political and business space for the growth of the state.

Its President, Mr Christopher Okpala, made the call on behalf of the association at a news conference on developments in the state and as it affect its members in the trading community, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Okpala was in company of his Vice, Benjamin Nweke and Secretary, Okey Enwuru.

He said addressing all the anomalies would help boost the progress recorded in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said the association, trader’s rights protection initiative, had been following recent developments in the state in the last eight months; prior to the general…