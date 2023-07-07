NUC charges African universities on skills to address unemployment

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has called on African universities to recognise the value of forging partnerships with institutions worldwide to provide students with skills needed for employment.

The Acting Executive Secretary, NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, gave the advice at the 3rd Annual Conference of the Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) in Abuja on Friday.

The conference has the theme: “Strengthening Africa’s Higher Education in a Post COVID-19 world.”

Maiyaki said that embracing international collaborations would enable universities to tap into a wealth of expertise, resources, and opportunities for their students and faculties.

While noting that there is a challenge of resource constraint faced by universities across Africa, he said that to address the situation, the institutions require strategic partnerships.

“Collaboration with governments, private sector entities, philanthropic organisations, and…