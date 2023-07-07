NVMA wants FG to establish Ministry of veterinary medicine

By Felicia Imohimi

Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, Chairman, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), FCT Chapter has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to establish Federal Ministry of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Health.

Ogbu made the call on the sideline of the workshop on Animal (Diseases) Control Act 2022 in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the Division of Veterinary Epidemiology Department of Veterinary Services, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He said that the creation of the ministry would ensure speedy control of diseases transmitted from animals to human beings.

According to him, the ministry can generate revenue for the government and create job opportunities for number of veterinary doctors graduating from numerous universities across the country.

“President Tinubu should consider making veterinary medicine a separate ministry in Nigeria, we know that he has the capacity to do it and he has…