Protect wildlife to reduce risks from another pandemic, Wild Africa Fund urges

By Fabian Ekeruche

Wild Africa Fund has called for urgent actions to curb illegal wildlife trade, deforestation and climate change to reduce the risk of future disease transmissions.

The call came as the world marked World Zoonoses Day on July 6.

Mr Kelechukwu Iruoma, Nigerian Representative, Wild Africa Fund, in a statement on Thursday said that Africa faced a growing risk of zoonotic diseases as it grappled with population growth, rapid urbanisation, deforestation and the commercial bushmeat trade.

He said that there had been a 63 per cent increase in the number of zoonotic outbreaks, such as Ebola and monkeypox diseases in the region from 2012 to 2022 compared to the previous decade (2001 to 2011).

Quiting the World Health Organization (WHO), he said that over 60 per cent of human infectious diseases across the globe were believed to be spread by deadly germs found in animals.

Also quoting the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Iruoma said that zoonotic diseases had…