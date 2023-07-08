Arab-Africa committee commits $1.5bn to food security programme

By Vivian Ihechu

As part of efforts to address the immediate food security requirements of member countries, the Executive Committee of the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Programme, a multi-donor, Inter-regional programme, has unveiled a US$1.5 billion Food Security Programme.

The hybrid unveiling took place at the headquarters of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo on July 6.

The programme has the specific focus to ensure the resources for a consistent and reliable supply of essential food commodities for the Arab and African regions amidst the ongoing global food security crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis is a critical challenge facing the world and continues to be a top priority on the international development agenda.

By emphasising its special interest in the food sector, AATB aims to leverage its expertise, resources, and partnerships to implement targeted engagements that address the specific challenges…