Gangs of Lagos: Amazon claims film not injurious to anyone

By Mateen Badru

Amazon Web Services Nigeria, a subsidiary of Amazon Inc. and founder of Prime Video Nigeria, has claimed that its film, “Gangs of Lagos”, is not injurious to anyone.

This was revealed in a preliminary objection by the global entertainment company in a suit filed by the Isale-Eko Descendants Union (IDU), among others, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the company is a defendant in a suit, No LD/6903GCM/2023, before a Lagos High Court, instituted by the IDU, following its production ‘Gang of Lagos’.

The IDU had sued the company, claiming N10 billion damages before Justice Idowu Alakija of the Lagos High Court, over the contents of the film.

Alakija had fixed October date to determine Amazon’s preliminary objection to the suit.

The defendants had queried Lagos State’s jurisdiction over the production of the film before the court by some indigenes of the state.

In the suit,…