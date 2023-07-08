IACA, ICPC to collaborate on training more anti-corruption warriors – Dean

By Deborah Coker

The Dean and Executive Secretary of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Mr Thomas Stelzer, has called for more capacity building to enhance anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria.

Stelzer made the call on Wednesday when he visited the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the academy is run by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Stelzer who is on official visit to Nigeria, said that scaling up training in corruption fight in the country would create a resilient anti-corruption system needed to effectively fight the menace.

He said in spite of how heady international corruption can be, the fight against corruption could still be won.

He said that IACA would explore ways to work with the academy to strengthen capacity of anti-corruption warriors in Nigeria to achieve desired outcomes.