Institute offers university scholarships to wards of public, private sector workers

By Victor Okoye

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, United Kingdom (CIEPUK) on Friday said it will offer university scholarships to the children of public and private sector workers across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CIEPUK had earlier said it was partnering several institutions to award scholarships to outstanding students in the just concluded 2023 JAMB/UTME examinations.

Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, National President of CIEPUK, told NAN that the institute decided to extend its scholarship programme to students, whose parents were either working for the government or in the private sector.

He said the gesture was a way of helping workers cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy regime, introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The president said that the institute is in partnership with several universities within and outside the country, to offer 50 percent scholarship to these children.

Ezenwoye said that the…