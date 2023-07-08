Law Enforcement Agencies not debt collectors – Legal Practitioners

By Ebere Agozie

Some Abuja- based Legal Practitioners have warned that Law Enforcement Agencies should not turn to debt collectors.

The Legal Practitioners gave the warning at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The press briefing was aimed at addressing vital issues across various sectors of the country as it affects government policies, the rule of law as well as the economic stability of the nation.

Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi alleged that the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is deviating from its core mandate.

“The commission is beginning to give priority to matters bordering on contracts and commercial transaction as the commission is now deployed for debt recovery and ancillary matters.

“The position of the law is very clear. EFCC, ICPC, Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies are not debt recovery agencies.

“The commission of Financial Crimes in Nigeria pursuant to Section 6(b) of the EFCC Act (Supra) does not extend to the…