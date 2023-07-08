Most schools in Oyo lack access to basic sanitation services- UNICEF 

By Akeem Abas

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 74 per cent of schools in Oyo State exist without access to basic sanitation services.

Dr Emmanuel Orebiyi, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Consultant in UNICEF’s Lagos office, disclosed this in Ibadan during a Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Stakeholders’ Engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) with technical support from UNICEF.

It was organised to celebrate the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day in Oyo State.

In his presentation, Orebiyi said 91.4 per cent of schools in Oyo State did not have disposable mechanism for menstrual hygiene waste.

The UNICEF consultant, who sought the intervention of all stakeholders, including government, said that 0.4 per cent of schools in the state provided menstrual hygiene materials such as pad free.

Orebiyi said that only eight per cent of schools in Nigeria have…