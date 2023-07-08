Sit-at-home: Gunmen attack traders, burn vehicles in Imo

By Peter Okolie

Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order on Friday night, attacked Amaraku Market located at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Although, no life was lost in the attack, but the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), set a tricycle and vehicles ablaze.

Also, the attackers destroyed some goods and properties of petty traders, who are mostly women.

Eyewitness told NAN that the gunmen also attacked Obolo community in the same local government area.

“The gunmen were angry with the traders and transporters for flouting the order.

“The attackers warned traders to close shops and never to flout the order, warning them not come out on Saturday.

“They went on to raze part of the market and burnt vehicles.” the source said.

The source said the gunmen shot indiscriminately into the air which made the traders scamper for…