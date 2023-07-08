USIP strengthens partnership with Kaduna Govt on peace building

By Angela Atabo

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has reiterated its commitment to strengthen partnership with the Kaduna State Government on peace building.

The Acting Country Director of the institute, Dr Chris Kwaja, made the promise in Kaduna on Thursday, during a meeting with Mr Atiku Sankey, Special Adviser to Gov. Uba Sani on Peacebuilding.

Kwaja said that the USIP has been working with the Kaduna State Peace Commission to strengthen the state’s peace building efforts.

He explained that the visit, was to introduce the institute and its peace building initiatives in the state since 2016 to the new administration.

“We are here to congratulate the new government in Kaduna State and understand the focus of the government on peacebuilding.

“This will enable USIP to determine how to support the peace building process with a view to achieve lasting peace in the state.

“USIP has trained and supported six peace facilitators in Kaduna, through its…