W.TEC trains 288 girls on electronics, renewable energy

By Funmilola Gboteku

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), a non- profit organisation, says it has trained 288 girls on electronics and renewable energy to thrive in the digital age.

Adeyemi Odutola, External Relations Lead, W.TEC, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday said the NGO was able to achieve this through its MakeHer Space Programme.

He noted that the programme was a transformative initiative for secondary school students in Ikorodu and Surulere areas of Lagos.

According to him, a total of 210 girls were trained in four schools at Surulere while 78 girls were trained in two schools at Ikorodu.

Odutola said that the one-year programme, which had now come to a close, was designed to teach selected girls to create technology and engineering-based solutions that solve problems in their communities.

He added that it was also an opportunity to provide information about career options and expose them to women…