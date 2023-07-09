Attainment of 8bn world population, a milestone in human devt. — UNFPA

By Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu

UNFPA Country Representative, Ulla Mueller, says the attainment of eight billion world population is a significant milestone in human development in areas such as medicine, science, health, agriculture and education.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday that the achievement is however, accompanied by concerns and anxiety as the world faces various crises, such as climate change and mass displacement.

The UNFPA in its 2023 State of World Population (SWOP) Report, an annual publication produced by the Fund, revealed that global population will hit eight billion by mid-2023.

The report, which was launched in June, provides an insight into global population trends and implications to development.

According to a new report by the UN, Nigeria’s population is estimated to rise to 223.8 million by mid-2023 from 216 million in 2022.

The SWOP Report, which highlights the rapid growth of Nigeria’s population, notes that…