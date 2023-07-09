Corruption Index: Int’l Anti-Corruption Academy boss faults TI’s rating

Mr Thomas Stelzer, Dean, International Anti-Corruption Academy, (IACA), Vienna, Austria, has faulted the measuring tool used by Transparency International (TI) in its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mrs Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

According to Ogugua, Stelzer made the observation when he visited the ICPC headquarters as part of activities of his working visit to Nigeria.

He noted that the TI measuring tool, had lots of gaps that needed to be bridged, adding that governments were doing so much but do not get credit.

Stelzer, who is IACA’s Executive Secretary of Assembly of Parties, stated that TI’s CPI puts governments in difficult positions because no matter how hard governments of nations work, they were exposed and reduced to the perceptions of constituents.