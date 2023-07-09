Don’t divide Nigerians with religion, Cleric warns politicians

By Lucy Ogalue

Rev. Unuefe Ikhiuwu, the General Overseer, Christ Chosen Church of God (CCCG) International, has called for peaceful coexistence among different religions and tribes to enable Nigeria achieve its full potential.

Ikhiuwu made the call in Abuja on Sunday during a combined thanksgiving service to mark the end of a weeklong tour of the church facilities in Abuja, Kaduna and Niger.

The clergyman who frowned at negative comments made by some politicians, said that even though tribe and tongue may differ, Nigerians are one.

“Religion should not divide us. I pray for unity of all believers and everyone. We should live in peace whether Christians or Muslims,” he said.

The cleric said that no country had ever achieved success without peace and unity.

According to him, political leaders in the country have a duty to unite Nigerians and provide them with the dividends of democracy.

This, he said, would give every Nigerian a sense of belonging and ready to…