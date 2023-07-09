Education is crucial in releasing potential of women, children — UNFPA

By Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu

The Country Representative of UNFPA, Ms Ulla Muller, has stressed the importance of education in releasing the potential of women and children.

She made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday.

She said, “education is crucial in releasing the potential of women and children, and as such, we must ensure that every girl has access to quality education that equips her with knowledge and skills.

“Quality education will also enable girls to have confidence to pursue their ambitions.

“The elimination of gender disparity in education will also create infinite opportunities for future generations and transform societies. When women have equal access to education, they are better able to enhance their own lives and contribute to the growth of their communities.

“Achieving gender equality is not only essential for its social and economic benefits, but also because it is the right thing to do.

“Our women and girls should be…