Energy association advocates strategic interventions to cushion fuel subsidy removal

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) has advocated for strategic interventions to cushion the consequences of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) called fuel.

The association called for options for economic opportunities and enabling environment for massive investment in the energy industry for competition to thrive in the open market followed by deregulation.

Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, NAEE President, made this known on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on its forthcoming 16th Annual NAEE/IAEE International Conference, dinner and awards night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, scheduled to hold from July 9 to July 11, 2023 will have as its theme: “Energy Evolution, Transition and Reform: Prospect for African Economics”.

Omorogbe said an enabling environment by government, legal and regulatory framework, removal of regulatory bottlenecks and tax holidays among others for investors…