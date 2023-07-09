Enthusiasts urge transparency in fighting corruption in sports

By Victor Okoye

Sports enthusiasts have called on stakeholders in the sector to uphold the virtues of transparency and accountability to fight corruption in the industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they spoke at a one-day International Conference on Corruption in Sport, Whistle blowing and Transparency in Abuja on Saturday.

The conference was organised by the Africa Centre for Media Information and Literacy (AFRICMIL), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), HEDA Resource Centre and PLAY!YA Nigeria.

Beverly Agbakoba-Onyeijanya, a Sports, Entertainment and Technology legal practitioner, said that the sports industry had been so heavily politicised which has led to corruption in the sector.

She said that member states of various Federations are involved in wars over who has the right to vote, with elections being a major source of contention and disputes in the sports industry.

“We’ve seen the rancour that have torn apart the…