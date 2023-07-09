FERMA to embark on repairs of 36,000km federal roads

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) says plans are under way to fill up potholes and intervene in the repair of failed roads nationwide as the rainy season sets in.

The acting Managing Director, FERMA, Mr Godson Amos made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the intervention was necessitated because of the need to ameliorate the hardship and delays road users face daily.

He was optimistic that the intervention would be acheived  within six weeks of the commencement and all potholes and road failure worked on, on federal roads across the country.

He said he had gotten reports across the country of of the deplorable Federal Roads across the country which had caused a lot of inconveniences to  road users.

He added that these failures have  hampered economic activities due to inability of the people to freely move goods from one place to the other.

” The failures on the roads…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR