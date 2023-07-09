Lawmaker donates vehicles, cash to constituents in Sokoto

By Angela Atabo

Alhaji Nasiru Shehu-Bodinga, a member of the House of Representatives (APC-Sokoto), representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni /Tureta Federal Constituency, has donated vehicles, motorcycles and cash gifts to his constituents.

The items were presented to the beneficiaries in the presence of party officials and loyalists in Bodinga town, headquarters of Bodinga Local Government on Saturday .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had attracted thousands of party stalwarts and well wishers from across the state.

The items distributed included 43 motorcycles to the leaders and members of the party in the three local governments.

In the same vein, a vehicle was given to each of the Chairmen of APC in the three local governments, as well as a vehicle to the women leader in Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Similarly, N500,000 was doled out to each of the women leaders in the three local governments, among others.

“The event is to thank my…